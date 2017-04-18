Temperatures tumble tonight

Another cold night - it'll be freezing and frosty with temperatures falling lower than last night for many of us. Lows of -3 to -4C in rural spots of southern Britain. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be prone to a little frost in sheltered glens but cloud will prevent temperatures falling as low as last night.

Tomorrow thicker cloud rolling in from the north will bring the risk of patchy drizzle to the west. Otherwise another dry day with the best of the brighter skies to the top and tail of the country - more sunshine here.

Highs 13-14C so a little on the shy side for the the time of year. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine but the air will remain››› very cool after a cold start.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter