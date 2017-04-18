The daring bid of May as she calls for early election

So we now know that when Theresa May says "no", she occasionally means "yes".Errr, just like most politicians.

Because she is calling an early general election, for June 8, in spite of repeatedly saying - without leaving herself any apparent wriggle room - that she would not go to the polls before 2020. She has changed her mind for two reasons - one principled, one less so.

The respectable reason is that negotiations to secure an exit from the European Union, that would keep us prosperous and safe, represent the greatest challenge faced by any PM since 1945.

And the revealed dissent to her approach to Brexit, within her own party, coupled with the Tories' slim majority in the Commons, gives her a credible reason to seek a clearer mandate from the country for her vision of what Brexit should mean.

Her other more pragmatic motive is that she'll be lucky if the country ever likes her and her party quite as much it seems to do now: polls give her a whopping lead of at least 20 percentage points over Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, which is the greatest lead by an incumbent Tory government since Thatcher's in 1983.

She personally seems to be more popular even with Labour supporters than Corbyn.