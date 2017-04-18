Theresa May calls for June 8 General Election

Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she wants to hold a snap General Election on 8 June after having a change of heart on going to the polls. Mrs May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as she argued Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

"The country is coming together but Westminster is not," she said, adding "division in Westminster will risk our ability to make a success of Brexit". The announcement comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Explaining her change of heart, Mrs May said: "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election." The prime minister said "political game-playing" would continue without a snap election and at a point when Britain's negotiations with the EU will reach their "most difficult stage". "So we need a general election and we need one now," she said. "Because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done, while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin."

Mrs May can formally call an early election if two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons (391) vote for it. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously indicated his party would support such a move.

44% The Conservative share of the latest voting intention figures (YouGov/Times)

23% The Labour share of the latest voting intention figures (YouGov/Times)

If approved it will be Mrs May's first test at the national ballot box after she succeeded David Cameron at Number 10 in July 2016. Mr Cameron's resignation in the wake of the EU referendum result came 14 months after he led the Conservatives to outright election victory following five years of coalition government with the Lib Dems.

The next election is seen as make or break for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour leadership. Credit: PA

Downing Street last month ruled out a snap election amid mounting speculation the PM was considering an early vote rather than see out the full parliament before a national poll in 2020. Conservative backbenchers have pressed Mrs May to take advantage of the sizeable current poll lead over Mr Corbyn's Labour in an attempt to build a greater Commons majority. The most recent YouGov/Times poll on voting intention forecast a 21-point lead for the Conservatives over the leading opposition.

Last week's poll showed an increase for the Tories and Labour with their lowest vote share since 2009. Credit: YouGov

The Conservatives currently have a working government majority of 17 seats. Downing Street had rebuffed the rumours at the time, saying: "There is no change in our position on an early general election, that there isn't going to be one... It is not going to happen."

The PM had previously ruled out calling an early election.