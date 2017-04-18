- ITV Report
Theresa May to make surprise statement at Downing Street
There is speculation that Theresa May could call for a snap general election after Number 10 announced the prime minister will make an unscheduled statement in Downing Street.
Mrs May will make the statement at 11.15am after Cabinet, a stage usually reserved for big announcements.
Number 10 fueled speculation by refusing to confirm the subject of the PM's address.
Downing Street has frequently denied she will call a vote before the next scheduled poll in 2020.