Theresa May to make surprise statement at Downing Street

There is speculation that Theresa May could call for a snap general election after Number 10 announced the prime minister will make an unscheduled statement in Downing Street.

Mrs May will make the statement at 11.15am after Cabinet, a stage usually reserved for big announcements.

Number 10 fueled speculation by refusing to confirm the subject of the PM's address.

Downing Street has frequently denied she will call a vote before the next scheduled poll in 2020.