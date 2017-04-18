Turkey's President Erdogan tells referendum critics 'know your place'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed concerns a referendum on constitutional amendments did not live up to international standards, telling voting monitors to "know your place".

The referendum gives Mr Erdogan sweeping new powers and comes despite protests from opposition parties and accusations of voting irregularities.

US President Donald Trump called the Turkish leader to congratulate him on his victory, albeit narrow - just 51.4% of voters supported the changes, the electoral board confirmed with final results expected in about 12 days time.

The referendum result sets the stage for the prime ministerial office to be abolished and replaced with a presidential system.

Opposition parties complained of a series of irregularities, including an electoral board decision to accept ballots that did not bear official stamps, as required by Turkish law.

International monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) warned the move undermined safeguards against fraud.

The US State Department also expressed concerns, with spokesman Mark Toner echoing the OSCE's concerns there was an "uneven playing field" during the campaign.

Mr Erdogan, however, called the referendum "the most democratic election ... ever seen in any Western country".