Aaron Hernandez: Ex-NFL star found dead in his cell days after double murder acquittal
Former American football star Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his prison cell, days after he was acquitted over a 2012 double killing.
Massachusetts officials said the 27-year-old was found hanged in his cell just after 3am local time.
Hernandez, who played in the NFL for the New England Patriots, was continuing to serve a life sentence for a 2013 murder of semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd.
His acquittal on Friday concerned the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he had encountered in a Boston nightclub.
Prosecutors said the deaths were fuelled by Hernandez's anger over a spilled drink but a jury acquitted him.
Massachusetts Department of Corrections said attempts were made to revive Hernandez before his death was confirmed at a local hospital at 4.07am.
Authorities said Hernandez had jammed the door of his single cell from the inside with various items.
He was being housed in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Centre in Shirley, Massachusetts.
