Aaron Hernandez: Ex-NFL star found dead in his cell days after double murder acquittal

Aaron Hernandez, seen in court last Friday, as a jury acquitted him of a double murder from 2012. Credit: AP

Former American football star Aaron Hernandez has been found dead in his prison cell, days after he was acquitted over a 2012 double killing.

Massachusetts officials said the 27-year-old was found hanged in his cell just after 3am local time.

Hernandez, who played in the NFL for the New England Patriots, was continuing to serve a life sentence for a 2013 murder of semiprofessional football player Odin Lloyd.

His acquittal on Friday concerned the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he had encountered in a Boston nightclub.

Aaron Hernandez was released by the New England Patriots after his arrest in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Credit: AP

Prosecutors said the deaths were fuelled by Hernandez's anger over a spilled drink but a jury acquitted him.

Massachusetts Department of Corrections said attempts were made to revive Hernandez before his death was confirmed at a local hospital at 4.07am.

Authorities said Hernandez had jammed the door of his single cell from the inside with various items.

He was being housed in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Centre in Shirley, Massachusetts.

  • If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or visit their website.