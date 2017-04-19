Bearded pipe smoker wins job of Austrian town hermit after more than 50 people apply

It might not seem like the most attractive of job postings: an unpaid position living as a hermit in a cave with no running water or heating.

But an Austrian town has finally found the right man for the job after receiving more than 50 applications for the role.

Belgian Stan Vanuytrecht, 58, was selected by officials in Saalfelden, near Salzburg, from dozens of hopefuls.

Mayor Erich Rohrmoser said he was chosen because he "emanates calm and comes across as steady".

Mr Vanuytrecht, a former artillery officer, surveyor and a Roman Catholic deacon, seemed delighted with his latest career twist.

He was quoted by state broadcaster ORF as saying "I thought I had no chance."

Built into a cliff, the more than 350-year-old hermitage near the town has no heat, no running water and is habitable only between April and November.

The hermit's unpaid job includes greeting pilgrims making the trek to the building, which has been empty since a Benedictine monk left last year.