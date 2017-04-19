- ITV Report
-
Bill Gates: foreign aid works, it's smart and it's part of our security
Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar
Bill Gates has urged Britain to stick to its international foreign aid target, because it's "smart" and forms part of the country's security.
The Microsoft co-founder, who has donated billions of his own fortune through his charitable foundation, spoke to ITV News amid speculation that Theresa May could cut the UK's overseas aid budget in the Tory election manifesto.
Gates said that giving aid is not only philanthropic, it's in Britain's interest to help stabilise poorer countries.
He said the cash - 0.7% of national income - helps make the UK safer by achieving its strategic goals, such as reducing global outbreaks of infectious diseases or avoiding war and large-scale migration.
He said British aid is achieving "incredible results" and that he wished taxpayers could see the impact of the money in places where conditions like polio have almost been eradicated.
He said the UK's contribution makes a "huge difference" and as the country prepares to Brexit, keeping its aid pledge signals "a sense of engagement, optimism - a belief that the UK approach, the values here can make a difference."
Gates also highlighted advances made by countries that have received British foreign aid, including India, Indonesia and Vietnam and said agriculture productivity currently underway in drought-hit Ethiopia "has made it possible for the country to largely feed its own population."
Gates, 61, admitted that Africa is a "particular challenge" because of the different types of crops and agriculture, but said "the science is there, the understanding of how to get that out to people is there."
The Government is under pressure from some quarters to scrap the target for overseas aid, which was put into law with the backing of the Tory-Liberal Democrat coalition in 2015 and maintained by David Cameron.
Mrs May has hinted that she might drop the 0.7% commitment.
Asked if it would be included in the Tory manifesto for the June 8 snap election, the prime minister told the Sun: "You'll have to wait, and read the manifesto when it comes, won't you?"