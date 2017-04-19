Bill Gates: foreign aid works, it's smart and it's part of our security

Bill Gates has urged Britain to stick to its international foreign aid target, because it's "smart" and forms part of the country's security.

The Microsoft co-founder, who has donated billions of his own fortune through his charitable foundation, spoke to ITV News amid speculation that Theresa May could cut the UK's overseas aid budget in the Tory election manifesto.

Gates said that giving aid is not only philanthropic, it's in Britain's interest to help stabilise poorer countries.

He said the cash - 0.7% of national income - helps make the UK safer by achieving its strategic goals, such as reducing global outbreaks of infectious diseases or avoiding war and large-scale migration.

He said British aid is achieving "incredible results" and that he wished taxpayers could see the impact of the money in places where conditions like polio have almost been eradicated.