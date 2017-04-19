Bill O'Reilly will not return to Fox News after sex harassment allegations

In a short statement 21st Century Fox said that bosses and O'Reilly had come to a joint decision that he should not return.

Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly has will not be returning to the channel following allegations that he sexually harrassed women, the company has confirmed.

The presenter's show, the O’Reilly Factor, is the number one programme on American cable news.

But the 67-year-old's future was thrown into doubt after reports that he had repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards women.

The New York Times reported that five women received payouts totalling $13 million (£10.5m) from either O’Reilly or Fox News in return for dropping cases against him and agreeing to remain silent.

Those allegations resulted in more than 50 comanies pulling advertisements from his show, and growing speculation that his position had become untenable.

The Fox statement said they had carried out a "thorough and careful review of the allegations" before coming to a decision over his future with the channel.