Button and Hamilton help appeal for driver who lost legs in Donington Park horror smash

British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger has lost both his legs. Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button have backed a fund to raise money for a teenage British Formula 4 driver who lost both his legs in a horror smash. Billy Monger, 17, had to have both legs amputated after the high-speed crash at Donington Park on Sunday. Monger's JHR Developments team set up a JustGiving page on Wednesday afternoon with the aim of raising £260,000 and the target was reached within hours. Mercedes driver Hamilton, who has 4.32 million followers on Twitter, tweeted about Monger after hearing of the driver's injuries. Hamilton tweeted: "I have only just seen the news of this tragic incident." He later added: "Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Button wrote on his Instagram account: "Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donington and sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs. "This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out. "The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life. Info is on my bio."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

If you can't see this, view it on Instagram

JHR Developments made an announcement via their Twitter account to say that all donations would go "directly to Billy's future". "From all of us at JHR and the Monger family, we gratefully appreciate any donations no matter how big or small. Thanks for your support." Monger, from Charlwood in Surrey, was left fighting for his life after he was injured in a collision with the Carlin car being driven by Finnish driver Patrik Pasma, which appeared to have stopped on the racetrack. Onboard footage from a camera on Monger's JHR car showed him seeming to run into the back of Pasma's stationary car. After being trapped in his car for an hour and a half at the Leicestershire circuit, the British driver was airlifted to the nearby Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The JHR Developments team have set up a JustGiving page. Credit: ITV Sport