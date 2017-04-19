British and Irish Lions 41-man squad announced

Warren Gatland has named his 41-man tour party who will head to New Zealand later this year.

Wales flanker Sam Warburton will captain the team, his second time leading the British and Irish Lions.

Squad:

Backs: Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Lee Halfpenny, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Jonathan Joseph, Connor Murray, George North, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Jonathan Sexton, Tommy Seymour, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Rhys Webb, Liam Williams, Ben Youngs.

Forwards: Rory Best, Dan Cole, Ty Furlong, Ian Henderson, Mario Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Jack McGrath, Ross Moriarty, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahoney, Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau, Kyle Sinckler, CJ Stander, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Tadhg Furlong.