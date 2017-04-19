Britons to be impacted as New Zealand tightens immigration rules for skilled workers

New Zealand is following Australia and the US in making it tougher for skilled overseas workers to get jobs.

The Pacific island nation is introducing regulations that tighten up requirements foreign workers need to secure work.

It comes as immigration numbers in New Zealand - most predominantly from the UK, China and India - reach an all-time high.

Only on Tuesday, Australia scrapped a popular temporary visa for skilled overseas workers.

US President Donald Trump has also signed an order which he claims will help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.