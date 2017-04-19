- ITV Report
-
Can Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen win the French election?
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
The French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has made her final rallying call ahead of Sunday's vote.
With her campaign losing steam, her message on immigration was implicit as she campaigned in Marseille, a city with a diverse ethnic mix.
She told ten thousand cheering supporters that she would return their country to them and give them back the keys.
She has linked the terrorism arrests yesterday to immigration.
"I want to launch here for all French people a national uprising. A peaceful and democratic uprising to give France back to its people," she said, "a day of glory will arrive."
Her speech provoke a spontaneous outburst of the national anthem from her crowd of supporters.
The polls have four candidates - centrist Emmanuel Macron, conservative Francois Fillon and communist Jean-Luc Melenchon - neck and neck within the margin of error.
Sunday's vote is round one of two. Marine Le Pen could come top or come fourth and crash out - right now it's a battle to survive for the far-right candidate.