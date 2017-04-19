Can Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen win the French election?

The French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has made her final rallying call ahead of Sunday's vote.

With her campaign losing steam, her message on immigration was implicit as she campaigned in Marseille, a city with a diverse ethnic mix.

She told ten thousand cheering supporters that she would return their country to them and give them back the keys.

She has linked the terrorism arrests yesterday to immigration.

"I want to launch here for all French people a national uprising. A peaceful and democratic uprising to give France back to its people," she said, "a day of glory will arrive."

Her speech provoke a spontaneous outburst of the national anthem from her crowd of supporters.