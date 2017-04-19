Cara Delevingne Rimmel mascara ad banned

An advert for Rimmel mascara that featured model Cara Delevingne has been banned for using production techniques that exaggerate the product's effects.

In the advert Delevingne is seen applying the mascara followed by close-ups of the finished effect with a voiceover that says: "New max-density brush for clump free lashes. Extreme volume ... Extreme wear."

The ad was referred to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) by a viewer who complained it misled consumers.

Rimmel's owner, Coty UK, said it had used lash inserts to fill in gaps and create a uniform "lash line" in accordance with industry practice.

Ad clearance agency Clearcast said Coty had not used lash inserts to mislead or exaggerate the effects of the mascara, and said the company had not lengthened or thickened any lashes in post-production.

But ASA said consumers were likely to understand from the ad that using the mascara would lead to the appearance of thicker and fuller eyelashes.