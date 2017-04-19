Chicken McNuggets and fries order led police to Facebook killer Steve Stephens after two-day manhunt

A $5.35 (£4.17) order of Chicken McNuggets and large fries led police to Facebook killer Steve Stephens after a two-day manhunt.

A female staff member recognised Stephens as the wanted gunman as he put in his McDonald's drive-thru meal order for 20 McNuggets at around 11am in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

She tipped off detectives while colleagues attempted to stall him by delaying his fries.

Stephens - who had broadcast the heinous murder of 74-year-old stranger Robert Goodwin on social media and claimed to have killed 13 more people - drove off after telling employees he "had to go".