Ex-UN worker 'robbed banks on his lunch breaks'

A former United Nations worker allegedly carried out a string of daylight bank robberies during his lunch breaks.

Police in New York say Abdullahi Shuaibu robbed a HSBC bank on Monday before returning to work afterwards.

The 53-year-old has also been linked to three other bank robberies in the US city over the past month, NBC New York reported.

In each case case he is said to have passed a written note to bank employees demanding money.