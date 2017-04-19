Former US President George Bush Sr back in hospital with pneumonia

Former US President George HW Bush was been readmitted to the hospital with pneumonia, but his spokesman said the 92-year-old "is going to be fine".

This is the second time this year that Mr Bush, who is America's oldest living ex-president, has been admitted to the hospital in Huston.

His spokesman Jim McGrath said the Mr Bush had been hospitalised on Friday "for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest".

"It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," McGrath said in a statement.

"President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."

In January, Mr Bush was hospitalised for more than two weeks after developing pneumonia.