Former chancellor George Osborne confirms he is standing down as MP 'for now'
Former chancellor George Osborne has announced he is standing down as an MP and will not contest a seat in the next election.
Mr Osborne broke the news through the Evening Standard newspaper he now edits as he confirmed he would be leaving Parliament "for now".
The 45-year-old - who faced criticism for his dual roles after announcing his surprise editorship role last month - said he would remain "active in the debate about our country's future".
He faced calls to quit the House of Commons over potential conflicts of interest and concern over how much time he could dedicate to his Cheshire constituents, along with five other paid and unpaid roles.
Mr Osborne gave the reasons for his decision in a letter to Conservatives in his Tatton constituency.
"At the age of 45, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life just being an ex-chancellor. I want new challenges," he said.
"I will go on fighting for that Britain I love from the editor’s chair of a great newspaper. It’s still too early to be writing my memoirs."
His departure comes after 16 years as an MP, which saw him work for John Major and William Hague before emerging as David Cameron's right-hand man as shadow chancellor.
He served for six years as chancellor in the coalition government before being ditched from the Cabinet by Prime Minister Theresa May.