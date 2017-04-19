Former chancellor George Osborne confirms he is standing down as MP 'for now'

George Osborne said he is quitting Parliament 'for now'. Credit: PA

Former chancellor George Osborne has announced he is standing down as an MP and will not contest a seat in the next election. Mr Osborne broke the news through the Evening Standard newspaper he now edits as he confirmed he would be leaving Parliament "for now".

The 45-year-old - who faced criticism for his dual roles after announcing his surprise editorship role last month - said he would remain "active in the debate about our country's future". He faced calls to quit the House of Commons over potential conflicts of interest and concern over how much time he could dedicate to his Cheshire constituents, along with five other paid and unpaid roles. Mr Osborne gave the reasons for his decision in a letter to Conservatives in his Tatton constituency.

The letter was addressed to Patti Goddard, President of the Tatton Conservative Association. Credit: Twitter/GeorgeOsborne

The two page letter was tweeted out by Mr Osborne. Credit: Twitter/GeorgeOsborne

George Osborne has earned lucrative sums on the lecture circuit after his six-year stint as chancellor ended. Credit: PA