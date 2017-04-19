- ITV Report
Leyton Orient staff "hugely concerned" by lack of communication with owner Francesco Becchetti
Staff members from Leyton Orient Football Club admit they are "hugely concerned" by the lack of communication from owner Francesco Becchetti and other directors.
A statement released on Wednesday claims staff have not received their wages for the month of March 2017, and are yet to be notified on when this issue will be resolved.
Leyton Orient are struggling financially despite surviving an immediate winding-up order last month.
Becchetti has been ordered to pay off debts by June 12 or face the prospect of having to sell the club.
However, Staff of Leyton Orient have expressed their concerns over whether this arrangement will be met.
Real the full statement below...