- ITV Report
-
PM rejects Daily Mail's 'saboteurs' election headline after McDonnell criticises 'nasty' coverage
Theresa May has rejected the Daily Mail's framing of her call for an early election as a bid to "crush the saboteurs".
The prime minister cited disunity on Brexit in Westminster for her shock U-turn on a snap election, a move warmly welcomed by the pro-Brexit newspaper.
The Mail's headline was strongly condemned by shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who tweeted the election was in danger of being "dragged into the gutter".
Mrs May went on to condemn the Mail's coverage, saying it was "absolutely not" the description she would use for her critics.