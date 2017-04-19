Advertisement

PM rejects Daily Mail's 'saboteurs' election headline after McDonnell criticises 'nasty' coverage

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell called on Theresa May to distance herself from the Daily Mail's front page coverage. Credit: PA

Theresa May has rejected the Daily Mail's framing of her call for an early election as a bid to "crush the saboteurs".

The prime minister cited disunity on Brexit in Westminster for her shock U-turn on a snap election, a move warmly welcomed by the pro-Brexit newspaper.

The Mail's headline was strongly condemned by shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who tweeted the election was in danger of being "dragged into the gutter".

Mrs May went on to condemn the Mail's coverage, saying it was "absolutely not" the description she would use for her critics.

Politics and democracy are about of course people having different opinions, different views.

It is important in Parliament that people are able to challenge what the Government is doing, that there is proper debate and scrutiny, and that's what there will be.

– Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme
