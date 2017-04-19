Prince Harry: 'I hope mum would be proud of me for speaking out on mental health'

Prince Harry has said he hopes his mother Princess Diana would be proud of him for speaking out on mental health and for the work his charity has done.

He told ITV News it may not be "the norm" for royals to openly discuss the issue.

"But if our experiences and sharing those experiences can reduce the stigma (of mental health) for the UK then that's where the service bit comes in. It is incredibly important for us."

The prince's comments come just days after he revealed he almost had a mental breakdown in his twenties as he struggled to cope with his mother's death.

This year marks 20 years since Harry and William lost their mother.