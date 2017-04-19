Prince William on Diana's death: I still have shock within me 20 years later

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the shock of his mother Diana's death lives with him to this day.

Prince William made the admission in the Mind Over Marathon documentary, which charts the efforts of a group of runners with mental health problems as they train for the London Marathon.

In the film William, along with his wife Kate and hir brother Prince Harry, attend one of the runners' training sessions.

There the prince sympathised with a London Marathon runner, Rhian Burke, 39, who asks for advice about comorting her own bereaved children.

Speaking about the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, he told her: "I still feel, you know, 20 years later about my mother, I still have shock within me - 20 years later."

Ms Burke suffered the loss of her one-year-old son George, who died in 2012 after contracting pneumonia, followed within five days by the loss of her husband, Paul, who took his own life.