Rare colour photographs bring Second World War vividly to life

An Auxiliary Territorial Service 'spotter' at a 3.7-inch anti-aircraft gun site, December 1942 Credit: IWM

A new book has showcased an extraordinary collection of rare colour photographs of the Second World War. The publication from the Imperial War Museums (IWM) includes colour images, many of them published for the first time, bring what many think of as a black and white conflict vividly to life. The images - taken by official photographers, news agencies, freelancers and even air crews - range from the Women's Auxiliary Air Force preparing parachutes for use during the invasion of Europe to shots of troops in training, stationed in Italy and Tunisia, and sightseeing in Greece.

Field Marshal Sir Bernard Montgomery explains Allied strategy to King George VI Credit: IWM

Lieutenant Vernon R Richards of the 361st Fighter Group fliying his P-51D Mustang in 1944 Credit: IWM

Members of Women's Timber Corps training camp are seen at Culford, Suffolk in 1943 Credit: IWM

There are images of General Dwight D Eisenhower and his senior commanders at Supreme Allied Headquarters in London in February 1944 and Winston Churchill and his chiefs of staff in the garden at Downing Street in May 1945. They show life on the Home Front, with pictures of bombed out buildings, evacuee children and wounded airmen in their "hospital blues" alongside factories and female plane spotters. Images portray the fighting fronts, with rare photography of flamethrower tanks in action, Mustangs and Spitfires in flight and the RAF's top-scoring fighter pilot, Wing Commander 'Johnnie' Johnson, with his pet dog Sally.

Nurses and convalescent aircrew at Princess Mary's Royal Air Force Hospital at Halton in Buckinghamshire Credit: IWM

Auxiliary Territorial Service plotters at work at Coastal Artillery Headquarters in Dover, December 1942 Credit: IWM

No colour film was supplied to British official photographers to document the D-Day landings. But there are colour pictures of the last months of the war in Europe, including Dutch celebrations after the liberation of Eindhoven, and an image of the spontaneous celebrations of VE Day in Whitehall, central London.

Dutch civilians dance in the streets after the liberation of Eindhoven by Allied forces Credit: IWM

The Ministry of Information, which controlled output of material to the press during the war, wanted to obtain colour photographs as a record and for inclusion in publications which could print in colour. Some 3,000 colour pictures were taken between 1942 and 1945, and those that survived were passed to the IWM in 1949.