- ITV Report
-
Serena Williams drops pregnancy hint in Snapchat post
Serena Williams has dropped a heavy hint that she is pregnant with a post showing off a bump on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks".
The image shared by the 23-time grand slam singles champion shows her in a yellow bodysuit with a small but noticeable bump.
Williams, who won the Australian Open in January, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.
She posted a loved-up picture of herself in her fiance's arms on Instagram two days ago with the caption "My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry".
Fans have been rushing to congratulate her on the news - and pointing out that the post suggests that she was already pregnant when she won the Australian open.