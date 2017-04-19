Skepta, Adele and Nick Cave nominated for Ivor Novello Awards

Grime star Skepta has been nominated for an Ivor Novello music award.

Adele and Nick Cave are also in the running for the prestigious music awards which "celebrate, honour and reward excellence in songwriting and composing," it was announced on Wednesday.

Man, written by Mercury Prize-winning Skepta, is up for Best Contemporary Song alongside Asap Rocky's LoveSick, Josh Homme from Queen's of the Stone Age, Sexual by Dyo, NEIKED and Elina Stridh. Adele's When We Were Young, co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr, is up for the PRS Music Most Performed Work award, which recognises songs that have received vast coverage.

She is up against two tracks by Coldplay, Adventure Of A Lifetime and Hymn For The Weekend.