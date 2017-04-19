Theresa May rules out televised election debates

The Prime Minster has ruled out taking part in TV debates. Credit: AP

Theresa May has said she will not take part in televised debates in the run up to the General Election. The Prime Minister said she believed campaigning should be getting "out and about" meeting voters. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We won't be doing television debates".

I believe in campaigns where politicians actually get out and about and meet with voters. That's what I have always believed in, it's what I still believe and I still do it - as Prime Minister, as a constituency MP, I still go out and knock on doors in my constituency. That's what I believe in doing, that's what I'm going to be doing around this campaign. – Theresa May

The televised election debate in 2015. Credit: ITV

There have been calls for TV broadcasters to "empty chair" Mrs May in the debates if she refuses to take part. Within hours of announcing her intention to hold a snap General Election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threw down the gauntlet to the Prime Minster to allow a televised debate. He said it was "what democracy needs and what the British people deserve". Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron accused Mrs May of "bottling" and said broadcasters had a "moral duty" to go ahead with the debates if she refused. Meanwhile Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, whose profile received a boost in the 2015 broadcasts, said: "Theresa May should be empty chaired if she doesn't show up to any planned TV debates."

David Cameron, Nick Clegg and Gordon Brown take part in a televised debate in 2010. Credit: PA