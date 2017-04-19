- ITV Report
Theresa May rules out televised election debates
Theresa May has said she will not take part in televised debates in the run up to the General Election.
The Prime Minister said she believed campaigning should be getting "out and about" meeting voters.
She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We won't be doing television debates".
There have been calls for TV broadcasters to "empty chair" Mrs May in the debates if she refuses to take part.
Within hours of announcing her intention to hold a snap General Election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threw down the gauntlet to the Prime Minster to allow a televised debate.
He said it was "what democracy needs and what the British people deserve".
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron accused Mrs May of "bottling" and said broadcasters had a "moral duty" to go ahead with the debates if she refused.
Meanwhile Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, whose profile received a boost in the 2015 broadcasts, said: "Theresa May should be empty chaired if she doesn't show up to any planned TV debates."
Televised election debates first took place in the UK in the build-up to the 2010 General Election, and involved three clashes between the leaders of the three biggest national parties - Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Nick Clegg.
Following considerable wrangling over the formats, the 2015 saw debates featuring Mr Cameron and Mr Clegg alongside Labour leader Ed Miliband, as well as the leaders of Ukip, the SNP, Greens and Plaid Cymru.