Theresa May's general election call dominates headlines

The Telegraph calls it "May's bolt from the blue", while The Guardian seeks to paraphrase the prime minister with "May: give me my mandate".

The Daily Mail lauds the prime minister's "stunning move" against Brexit critics with "Crush the saboteurs".

The Daily Express also sees the prime minister as moving to "crush" opposition to Brexit with "Vote for me and I'll deliver EU exit".

The Sun adds that "May's election bombshell" will not only give her a mandate for Brexit but "kill off" Labour to boot. "Blue murder," it calls it.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, picks up on Mrs May repeated claims that she would not be calling an early election with its headline "The lady is for U-turning".