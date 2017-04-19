- ITV Report
The 13 MPs who voted against an early General Election
Thirteen MPs - including nine Labour - voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's motion calling for an early general election.
Labour:
- Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley)
- Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)
- Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)
- Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse)
- Clive Lewis (Norwich South)
- Fiona Mactaggart (Slough)
- Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton)
- Dennis Skinner (Bolsover)
- Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton).
Independents:
- Lady Hermon (North Down),
- Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East)
- Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West)
SDLP:
- Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South)
Of the 522 MPs who supported the motion, 325 were Conservatives and 174 Labour.
Eight of the nine Liberal Democrat MPs voted in favour of the motion, with former leader Nick Clegg the one not listed.
Those also to vote aye included the eight Democratic Unionist Party MPs, three Plaid Cymru, two Ulster Unionist Party, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas and Independent MP Simon Danczuk (Rochdale).
A handful of Labour MPs in the chamber did not leave their seats to vote, while the SNP also abstained.