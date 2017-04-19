United Airlines: No one to be fired over forcible removal of passenger

Nobody at United Airlines will lose their job over an incident where a passenger was left with injuries while being forcibly removed from his seat.

Dr David Dao sustained a broken nose, concussion and two lost teeth after refusing to vacate his seat on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville earlier this month.

Airline chief executive Oscar Munoz said he took full responsibility for "making this right" after footage of the incident was criticised widely on social media.

The company is currently conducting a review of its policies on overbooked flights - with details expected later this month.

But nobody involved in the removal of Dr Dao from Flight 3411 is set to be fired, Mr Munoz insisted on Tuesday.