Are April snow showers on the way?
So much for April showers. It's been a notably dry April so far.
Some areas haven't seen rain since the 1st.
Parts of London have had their driest start to April for 200 years (unofficial weather records go back to the 1700s).
As for next week - well, that's set to change - with showery rain, sleet - and snow forecast.
After a freezing cold couple of nights - with many waking to an early frost in recent mornings - it is set to become even colder next week.
Expect frosty, icy nights with some snow flurries across northern hills - hail and sleet is possible further south.
The cold will be a shock to the system after what started as a promising end to March and start to April.
We had our mildest March day for five years and the start of April saw highs top 25C.
Cold weather this time of year is not unheard of. Winter road gritting services continue until May in places.
Statistically we're more likely to get snow at Easter than Christmas and last year snow was reported at the end of the month, making it the coldest end to April since 1985.