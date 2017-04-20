Are April snow showers on the way?

So much for April showers. It's been a notably dry April so far.

Some areas haven't seen rain since the 1st.

Parts of London have had their driest start to April for 200 years (unofficial weather records go back to the 1700s).

As for next week - well, that's set to change - with showery rain, sleet - and snow forecast.

After a freezing cold couple of nights - with many waking to an early frost in recent mornings - it is set to become even colder next week.