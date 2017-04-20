Challenger to McCluskey for Unite leadership suspended from role

The man challenging Len McCluskey to become the leader of Unite the union has been suspended from his role as regional secretary.

Gerard Coyne launched a bid to replace Mr McCluskey as general secretary, and was seen as a moderate candidate with anti-Corbyn views.

His suspension from his post as West Midlnads regional secretary was confirmed by his spokesman, though the union itself has refused to comment.

It is understood the move is linked to statements he made regardingMr McCluskey's purchase of a flat using union funds.

There are also claims that Coyne's campaign used Labour party data to contact members to see whether they would back him.

The suspension will not affect the leadership election, the result of which is due to be announced tomorrow - but it has created uncertainty over whether he would be able to lead the union, should he win.

Ballots closed yesterday, with turnout said to be lower than expected at around 12 per cent.

Insiders have described the result as being 'on a knife edge'.

Unite has 1.4 million members, and last year donated £1.5 million to the Labour party.