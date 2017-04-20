Chris Packham charged with assault in Malta

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has been charged with assault in Malta as he filmed a documentary on illegal bird trapping.

The BBC Springwatch presenter was on the Maltese island of Gozo in the Mediterranean making an independent programme when he claimed he and his team were shouted at and shoved.

The wildlife campaigner said he had earlier called police after seeing what he thought was a cage full of birds, including what he believed to be some protected species.

Some hours later he said he became the victim of an assault, but was instead himself charged in relation to the incident.

In a statement on Wednesday his agent said: "Whilst filming an interview on the public roadside, a vehicle appeared and two men jumped out shouting at Chris and his team, shoving them aggressively.

"Whilst Chris and the team stood back, the police joined them. Instead of intervening on behalf of the innocent parties, the police immediately took the side of the aggressors and manhandled Chris and other members of the team off the site."