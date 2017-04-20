Cool, cloudy skies giving way

After a cloudy day for many of us, it will not be quite as cold tonight and it will remain frost free for all of us.

Tomorrow cloudy skies across Scotland will slide southwards into northern England and Northern Ireland. Thicker cloud will mean some patchy rain or drizzle for western spots.

Elsewhere, brighter skies with some warm springtime sunshine and highs of 18-19C.

Northern Scotland will brighten up later but will feel colder in a brisk north wind.