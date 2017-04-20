Cool with cloudy skies

After another chilly start to the day - temperatures will struggle as cloud limits the sunshine. Thicker cloud will mean some spots of drizzly rain, no more than a 1mm in places - some of it evaporating before it reaches the ground.

Where the sun sticks around, highs of 15-16C across eastern spots. It'll remain much cooler with the cloudier skies.

Tonight temperatures slide again but not quite as cold as recent nights.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast: