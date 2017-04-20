Could celebrities be breaching consumer rights on Instagram?

Stars such as Rihanna, Rita Ora and Kylie Jenner are allegedly breaching consumer rights by not revealing when they are promoting products on Instagram.

Many posts on the social media site are not being clearly labelled as such, consumer rights group Public Citizen claims.

More than 110 stars have been cited as breaching regulations.

The US consumer regulator has now sent a warning and explainer to a number of celebrity users of Instagram about paid endorsements.

No accounts or users were named by the FTC in their warning, however.