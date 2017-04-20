Cycling to work 'cuts risk of developing cancer and heart disease by almost half'

Cycling to work cuts the risk of developing cancer and heart disease by almost half, research suggests.

Walking to work is also good for you, but it does not offer the same benefits as cycling, according to research by experts at the University of Glasgow.

The study found cycling to work is linked to a 45% lower risk of developing cancer, and a 46% lower risk of cardiovascular disease - compared to taking public transport or driving to work.

People who walked to work for two hours a week, at an average speed of three miles per hour, also saw health benefits.