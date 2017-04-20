Does Corbyn or Blair better understand what British people want?

In a new blog, Blair denigrates the "right wing media cartel" for sustaining what he sees as the big lie that "Brexit works".

They literally have just one thing in common. They both see the media as conspiring against them.

They are the living embodiments of Labour's total reinvention from a party under Blair in the 1997 election campaign as firmly planted in the centre ground of politics to one precisely 20 years later further to the left perhaps than it has been certainly since the early 1980s and possibly for almost a century.

It is a tale of two Labour leaders, one present, Jeremy Corbyn , one past, Tony Blair.

As for Corbyn, in launching his election campaign, he blamed "the establishment and their followers in the media" for sustaining "yesterday's rules", that have allowed "a cosy cartel to rig the system in favour of a few powerful and wealthy individuals and corporations" - or what he calls "a rigged system set up by the wealth extractors for the wealth extractors". And that is where all shared ground between the two ends.

Blair is positioning himself above all parties, including his own, to demand of all election candidates that they commit to voting against any Brexit arrangements "which do not deliver the same benefits as we enjoy with the single market".

Corbyn's crusade, by contrast, is against "the establishment" and "the cosy cartels that are hoarding this country's wealth for themselves". And he vows to "use that wealth to invest in people's lives in every community".

There is no doubting Blair's passionate fury that we are leaving the EU, and with the likely terms of that exit.

And Corbyn's anger at the unequal distribution of wealth and income is equally sincere.

Does either properly understand the hopes and fears of a majority of us?

We'll know soon enough.