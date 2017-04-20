Douglas Carswell resigns as MP

Douglas Carswell has said he will not stand as a candidate in the forthcoming General Election.

In a post on his website, the former Ukip MP said it was "job done" and it was "time to move on to other things."

He wrote: "I have decided that I will not now be seeking re-election.

"I intend to vote Conservative ‪on June 8th and will be offering my full support to whoever the Clacton Constituency Conservatives select as their candidate.

"As I promised in my maiden speech, I have done everything possible to ensure we got, and won, a referendum to leave the European Union - even changing parties and triggering a by election to help nudge things along.

"It is sometimes said that all political careers end in failure. It doesn't feel like that to me today. I have stood for Parliament five times, won four times, and helped win the referendum last June. Job done. I'm delighted.

"Having been an MP for about half my adult life, I believe that it is time for me to move on to other things. I look forward to being able to read newspapers without appearing in them."