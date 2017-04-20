- ITV Report
Drugs to treat cancer and depression could help dementia patients
Drugs used for treating depression and cancer could be used to help reduce the effect of Alzheimers and other neurodegenerative diseases, according to a study.
Both medicines, one a licensed antidepressant and the other an anti-cancer compound was found to restore protein production in the brains of laboratory mice.
The drugs blocked an important pathway linked to brain cell death caused by prion disorders such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and dementia.
The drugs used in the study were antidepressant trazodone hydrochloride and anti-cancer drug dibenzoylmethane (DBN).
Professor Giovanna Mallucci, who led the team from the Medical Research Council's Toxicology Unit in Leicester and Cambridge University, said: "We know that trazodone is safe to use in humans, so a clinical trial is now possible.
"We could know in two to three years whether this approach can slow down disease progression, which would be a very exciting first step in treating these disorders.
"Interestingly, trazodone has been used to treat the symptoms of patients in later stages of dementia, so we know it is safe for this group.
"We now need to find out whether giving the drug to patients at an early stage could help arrest or slow down the disease through its effects on this pathway."
Dr Doug Brown, director of research and development at the Alzheimer's Society, said: "We're excited by the potential of these findings.
"They show that a treatment approach originally discovered in mice with prion disease might also work to prevent the death of brain cells in some forms of dementia.
Neuropathologist Dr Payam Rezaie, from the Open University, said although the results could represent a significant step forward it is not a cure: "This is not a cure for neurodegenerative diseases or dementia, it will not reverse the course of illness, and the neuroprotective effects were observed in the majority of, but not in all experimental animals.
"Nevertheless, it could represent a significant step forward in attempting to halt these diseases in their tracks, and as the researchers state, considering its existing licence for use in elderly patients, trazodone in particular would be a potential candidate for clinical trials moving forward."