Drugs to treat cancer and depression could help dementia patients

Drugs used for treating depression and cancer could be used to help reduce the effect of Alzheimers and other neurodegenerative diseases, according to a study. Both medicines, one a licensed antidepressant and the other an anti-cancer compound was found to restore protein production in the brains of laboratory mice. The drugs blocked an important pathway linked to brain cell death caused by prion disorders such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and dementia. The drugs used in the study were antidepressant trazodone hydrochloride and anti-cancer drug dibenzoylmethane (DBN).

Professor Giovanna Mallucci, who led the team from the Medical Research Council's Toxicology Unit in Leicester and Cambridge University, said: "We know that trazodone is safe to use in humans, so a clinical trial is now possible. "We could know in two to three years whether this approach can slow down disease progression, which would be a very exciting first step in treating these disorders. "Interestingly, trazodone has been used to treat the symptoms of patients in later stages of dementia, so we know it is safe for this group.

Scientists say a clinical trial of the drugs on humans will now take place.