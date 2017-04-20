Ex-nursery worker admits 22 sex offences, including raping boy

A former nursery worker has pleaded guilty to raping a teenage boy and inciting sexual activity with children.

Jamie Chapman pleaded guilty to 22 sexual offences, including rape, at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

The 28-year-old also pleaded guilty to nine counts of taking, making and distributing indecent photos of children.

Chapman, of Smiths Wood, Solihull, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on May 22.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "It is truly shocking that someone trusted to work with children could commit such grave and horrific crimes against so many young victims."

Police have said there was no evidence to suggest any inappropriate contact with children at the nursery where Chapman worked.