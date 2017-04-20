Gang jailed after £550,000 stolen in ATM explosion raids

Seven men who caused explosions at cash machines around the country and stole more than £550,000 have been jailed for a total of 92 years.

The gang caused more than £160,000 worth of damage in attacks on ATMs at 13 banks and supermarkets in England and Scotland, Merseyside Police said.

The men scoped out the premises in high-performance cars, which they would steal and use in the offences, with evidence showing them using Audi RS4s and RS6s as well as Mercedes A45s and GLA45 AMGs.

In a raid at the Co-op in Carnoustie, Angus, last February, which proved to be their last, they sawed through the roller-shutter doors, then dragged the ATM out using a Landrover defender and straps, escaping with £16,000.

The gang also had a lorry with a stolen trailer unit which had been converted to house a stolen RS4 and had ramps so the vehicle could be quickly loaded on to it after an offence, police said.

It had hammocks where the men could rest and large fuel canisters to cut down on petrol station visits while police also recovered petrol-powered grinders, gas cylinders, cloned plates, tools and electrical tape.