History-making amputee's heartwarming message for Formula 4 crash victim Billy Monger

Double amputee and marathon runner Duncan Slater has delivered a heart-warming message to a teenage Formula 4 driver involved in a horrific accident. Billy Monger, 17, lost both legs after a high-speed crash at Donington Park on Sunday and has only just awoken from an induced coma. But Duncan, who made history by becoming the first double leg amputee to complete the "toughest race on Earth" across the Sahara desert, issued a rallying cry to Billy saying: "It's not the end of anything". The Afghanistan veteran predicted Billy would go on to do "amazing things".

Billy Monger suffered life-changing injuries when his car crashed. Credit: JustGiving

The 38-year-old told ITV News: "It's actually the beginning of a new future. "And if he can be positive, then try and be positive. Because if I, at 38 years old, can walk across a desert, Billy at 17 - think of the amazing things he's going to go on in life to do." Duncan, who his legs when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in 2009, admitted that completing the gruelling Marathon des Sables earlier this month - which ITV News witnessed first hand - had seemed "impossible" even to him. He said: "I just wanted to prove that as an amputee, as a double amputee, life goes on and you can give yourself a seemingly impossible challenge. "With the right help and right training, you can do it."

He said Billy's crash would have been a "very traumatic" experience for his whole family. Asked if he had a message for the young sportsman, Duncan said: "I would say to Billy, it's not the end of something. "Losing your legs is the end of nothing. It's actually the beginning of a new future." He added: "It's not a closed book. It's up to him now to make a life of it. Life will get better and more positive."

Billy Monger is a talented Formula 4 driver. Credit: ITV Sport