'Increasing concern' over 11-year-old girl who went missing on way to school

Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" about an 11-year-old girl who went missing on her way to school in London on Wednesday.

Kasey Hacking failed to arrive at school after leaving her home in Pett Street, Greenwich, at around 8.30am yesterday.

Police said she is known to frequent Bromley and has an Oyster card so may be travelling on the bus or tube network.

"Officers are concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000," a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

Police said Kasey: