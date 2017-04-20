Largely cloudy with a few bright spells

Today

It will start bright but cold in the southeast, then it is likely to be cloudy at times through the rest of the day and a little chillier than Wednesday.

Elsewhere it will be an often cloudy day with only a few spots of rain or drizzle for some, though more persistent rain is expected to push into the northwest later.

In any sunny breaks it will be rather warm, especially around eastern Scotland and northeast England, where temperatures could reach highs of 16 or 17 Celsius (61 or 63F).