Last-ever killer whale calf to be bred in captivity at SeaWorld is born

A killer whale calf has been born at SeaWorld's Texas resort - the last to be born at any of the company's parks.

The baby was born to the 25-year-old matriarch of the San Antonio resort's orca pod, Takara, on Wednesday afternoon.

Takara was already pregnant when SeaWorld announced it was ending its orca breeding programme last year, saying "society is changing".

"This is an exciting and emotional day for us at SeaWorld, and we are all so proud to share this new killer whale calf with the world after a year and a half of planning and observing and providing all the special care," said Chris Bellows, SeaWorld Texas' vice president of zoological operations.

“Takara is a great mom and immediately began bonding with and caring for her new baby."

The gender of the calf will be confirmed at a later date, once Takara appears comfortable with allowing her trainers to meet her latest arrival.

They will name it at that point.