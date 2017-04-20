- ITV Report
-
More than 1,300 IS militants killed by UK airstrikes in Iraq in one year
British airstrikes in Iraq have killed more than 1,300 Islamic State (IS) fighters in 12 months, new figures have revealed.
A further 111 militants are believed to have been wounded as a direct result of the action.
The figures were released after a written parliamentary question by Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.
Mr Farron had asked the Ministry of Defence how many IS militants had been killed by British forces in Iraq from December 2 2015 to December 2 2016.
In his response, Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning said: "During the period in question it is assessed that there were a total of 111 enemy wounded in action and a total of 1,306 enemy killed in action as a result of UK airstrikes.
"The UK cannot visit strike sites and conduct detailed investigations on the ground in Iraq.
"Therefore the number of combatants killed and/or wounded is an estimated figure only," he added.
In recent months RAF Typhoons and Reaper drones have been heavily involved in supporting Iraqi and Kurdish forces looking to liberate the city of Mosul in northern Iraq.