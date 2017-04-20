More than 1,300 IS militants killed by UK airstrikes in Iraq in one year

British airstrikes in Iraq have killed more than 1,300 Islamic State (IS) fighters in 12 months, new figures have revealed.

A further 111 militants are believed to have been wounded as a direct result of the action.

The figures were released after a written parliamentary question by Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Mr Farron had asked the Ministry of Defence how many IS militants had been killed by British forces in Iraq from December 2 2015 to December 2 2016.