Paris shooting: What we know so far about the Champs-Élysées attack

Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in the centre of Paris. Here is what we know about the attack so far.

What happened?

A gunman opened fire on police officers on guard on the Champs-Élysées in central Paris. One policeman has been confirmed killed, and two others were seriously wounded. Officials said the attacker has been killed at the scene. The French Interior Ministry said the attack deliberately targeted police officers guarding the area. The so-called Islamic State claimed it was behind the attack, though that has not been independently confirmed by French authorities.

Who was involved?

The French Interior Ministry said they were still working to confirm the identity of the attacker. Officials say the main suspect in the shooting was previously flagged as an extremist. Witnesses reported that the man got out of a car wielding a Kalashnikov gun. A French government spokesman said the assailant used a "war weapon" to fire on officers. There were reports that a second attacker was involved, but police now say that the gunman appeared to have acted alone.

Dozens of armed officers and police cars at the scene of the shooting. Credit: APTN

What prompted the attack?

That is not yet clear. There has been speculation that the shooting may have been inspired by terrorism, but officials have been careful to stress that has not been confirmed and that it is too early to say what the motive was. However, French President Francois Hollande has said he was convinced that the shooting was terror-related. The so-called Islamic State has also said it was behind the attack, though that has not been independently verified. France's counter-terrorism unit has launched an investigation.

What has been the reaction in Paris?