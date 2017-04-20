- ITV Report
President of the European Parliament: Rights of EU citizens after Brexit 'our first priority'
The president of the European Parliament has said talks with Theresa May over the initial point for Brexit negotiations have been "positive".
Earlier this month, the parliament voted in favour of a tough line negotiating position following a debate.
It includes demands for the UK to meet its financial obligations to the EU in full and to delay talks on trade until after a final settlement is reached.
Speaking after their meeting at Downing Street on Thursday, Antonio Tajani said he and Mrs May were agreed on the need for a resolution to the issue of UK and EU ex-pats' rights.
"The UK's departure affects millions of EU citizens and the European Parliament's message is clear, strongly defending their interests in our first priority."
Mr Tajani said he had underlined that for the parliament "this is the most important point".
He added that he and Mrs May in principle share the same position about protecting the rights of British and European citizens living in the UK and the EU which is a "good start".
Mr Tajani also urged Britain to provide for "a clear framework in the next month".
"This is very, very important for us," he added.
The prime minister's spokesman said: "The PM and the president agreed the UK and EU should continue to have a close relationship after Brexit and on the importance of giving early certainty about the status of British citizens living elsewhere in the EU and citizens of other member states in the UK."
Any deal secured by under Article 50 of the EU treaties must be approved by MEPs in a vote at the end of the two-year process, giving the European Parliament an effective veto.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier are due to visit Mrs May in London on April 26 to discuss the upcoming talks.