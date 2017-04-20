President of the European Parliament: Rights of EU citizens after Brexit 'our first priority'

Theresa May greeted Antonio Tajani outside Number 10. Credit: PA

The president of the European Parliament has said talks with Theresa May over the initial point for Brexit negotiations have been "positive". Earlier this month, the parliament voted in favour of a tough line negotiating position following a debate. It includes demands for the UK to meet its financial obligations to the EU in full and to delay talks on trade until after a final settlement is reached. Speaking after their meeting at Downing Street on Thursday, Antonio Tajani said he and Mrs May were agreed on the need for a resolution to the issue of UK and EU ex-pats' rights.

Mr Tajani speaking at a news conference after his meeting with Mrs May.

"The UK's departure affects millions of EU citizens and the European Parliament's message is clear, strongly defending their interests in our first priority." Mr Tajani said he had underlined that for the parliament "this is the most important point". He added that he and Mrs May in principle share the same position about protecting the rights of British and European citizens living in the UK and the EU which is a "good start". Mr Tajani also urged Britain to provide for "a clear framework in the next month". "This is very, very important for us," he added.

The rights for EU nationals living in the UK and Britons abroad after Brexit need to be agreed. Credit: PA