Prime Minister could be set for TV question and answer session

Theresa May could take part in a televised question and answer session with voters after ruling out a TV debate with rivals during the general election campaign.

The Prime Minister has been accused of trying to"run away" from scrutiny over her refusal to take part.

But after ITV confirmed it would host a leaders' debate and a senior BBC journalist said the corporation would not let a single politician stop a programme which was in the public interest, it is understood that Mrs May is now open to the idea of a Q&A session.

The format could be similar to EU referendum debates in which David Cameron and Michael Gove faced questions from a live audience in separate programmes.

The PM confirmed on Wednesday that she will not face Mr Corbyn and other party leaders in live TV debates in the run-up to the June 8 vote.

Theresa May insisted that campaigning should be about getting "out and about" meeting voters.