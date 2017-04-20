Prince's estate blocks release of unreleased tracks

Prince's estate has launched legal action against a sound engineer who wants to release previously unheard tracks by the star on the first anniversary of his death.

Court papers accuse George Ian Boxill of trying to exploit Prince's songs for personal gain, valuing his proposed EP at $75,000 (£58,567).

Friday marks a year since the Purple Rain singer passed away aged 57.

Last week documents revealed his secret battle with drug addiction.

Although it still remains unclear how he came into possession of the drug fentanyl that killed him.